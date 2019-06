The Ravens find themselves in quite an unenviable position at 0-3 and a quick turnaround before a road game on Thursday night against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. How can they get out of that hole, and who are the guys that helped them get into it? Click the captions to find out in this edition of five Ravens who are trending up, and five trending the other way after the team's 28-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.