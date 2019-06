Doug Pensinger / Getty Images

There were plenty of good players on the field Sunday — many of them on the defensive side of the ball — but Williams might have been the best of the bunch. His seven tackles, second most on the team, were almost all a case of him shedding a blocker or two and getting an arm on the ball carrier when most players would be neutralized. Entering his third year, and second as a starter, Williams is quickly becoming a force in the middle of the Ravens defense. A few more efforts like that with this year’s heavy slate of national games will get him recognized for it in a hurry.