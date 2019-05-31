Five things we learned from the Ravens' 23-3 preseason win vs. 49ers

Evan Habeeb, USA Today Sports

This storyline was only amplified after the first preseason game. With Lardarius Webb out for at least the first two preseason games with a back injury, reserves Chykie Brown and Asa Jackson were thrust into first-team action. The team began with Brown on the outside and Jackson in the slot -- like Webb, Jackson is better suited there than on the outside. Jackson played well, drawing an offensive penalty and making a second-quarter interception, along with two pass deflections. Brown was penalized twice and frequently targeted by San Francisco quarterbacks Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert. Rookies Sammy Seamster, Deji Olatoye, and Tramain Jacobs aren't ready yet. Veteran Dominique Franks made an interception, but that was in the fourth quarter against the fourth-string quarterback, McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Webb's injury has already lingered longer than expected, and his injury could be more long-term than previously thought. The team could use a veteran to play on the outside.