Five things we learned from the Ravens' 23-3 preseason win vs. 49ers

Evan Habeeb, USA Today Sports
This storyline was only amplified after the first preseason game. With Lardarius Webb out for at least the first two preseason games with a back injury, reserves Chykie Brown and Asa Jackson were thrust into first-team action. The team began with Brown on the outside and Jackson in the slot -- like Webb, Jackson is better suited there than on the outside. Jackson played well, drawing an offensive penalty and making a second-quarter interception, along with two pass deflections. Brown was penalized twice and frequently targeted by San Francisco quarterbacks Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert. Rookies Sammy Seamster, Deji Olatoye, and Tramain Jacobs aren't ready yet. Veteran Dominique Franks made an interception, but that was in the fourth quarter against the fourth-string quarterback, McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Webb's injury has already lingered longer than expected, and his injury could be more long-term than previously thought. The team could use a veteran to play on the outside.
Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun
The Ravens ran 48 times for 237 yards Thursday, with part of it due to running out the string with a big lead and another part to the game plan. Take away Keith Wenning's three kneel-downs, and it's 240 yards on 45 carries, an even 5.3 yards. Rookie Lorenzo Taliaferro was breaking off big chunks of yardage, showing the kind of bruising, downhill back he's sometimes unable to be in practice. Bernard Pierce and Ray Rice each showed well in the first half. It wasn't terribly complicated, but it isn't going to be during the season either. This is going to be a straightforward rushing attack, and through one potentially meaningless preseason game, it could be a good one.
Over the years, many Baltimore Sun writers have learned five things each week when the Ravens played. It's a dangerous game to take too much away from preseason games, but why not? Here are five things we learned about the Ravens in their 23-3 win over San Francisco in the preseason opener, courtesy of Jon Meoli.