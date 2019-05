Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

The receiving situation remains muddled The Ravens finally integrated preseason signees Brandon Stokley (pictured) and Dallas Clark into their passing attack. But that proved to be a mixed bag. Flacco looked comfortable with Stokley, who caught three passes on three targets, including a long third-down conversion. Stokley still has quick feet and sure hands. He probably can't fill the playmaking shoes of Anquan Boldin or Dennis Pitta, but he should at least lend Flacco some peace of mind. Clark, on the other hand, dropped one short pass and couldn't haul in another in tight coverage on third and long. To be fair, he's only been in camp two weeks. But we have yet to see evidence that Clark can give the Ravens the tight-end threat they've grown used to having in recent seasons. He's four years removed from his last vintage season with the Indianapolis Colts and no longer a sure thing. At least Ed Dickson resumed practice earlier this week as he recovers from a slightly torn hamstring. As for the rest of the receivers, the good news was that Flacco completed passes to nine different players. The 6-foot-5 Brown was the revelation, catching every pass thrown his way. He's a former star recruit who never reached his potential at Georgia. But with so much uncertainty around him, Brown created a lot of interest by playing arguably the best game any Ravens receiver has delivered this preseason. Tandon Doss, meanwhile, did himself no favors when he failed to turn around for a Flacco throw, delivered off a quick read of the Panthers blitz. Carolina's Drayton Florence intercepted the pass easily and returned it 71 yards for a touchdown. Doss has intrigued the Ravens since they drafted him in the fourth round in 2011. But given his best shot ever at regular playing time, he's not forcing his way into the line-up.