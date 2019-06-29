Five things we learned from the Ravens' 33-27 win over the Cleveland Browns

Jason Miller / Getty Images

Lamentation dominated the NFL-watching section of the Twitterverse Monday night as fans and writers alike bemoaned the hopelessness of the 2-8 Browns and 3-7 Ravens.

Well, I’m sorry football snobs but I laughed like a goofy middle-schooler as Ravens safety Will Hill raced to the end zone with the pigskin he’d purloined after a blocked field goal in the closing seconds. When the results hardly matter, you might as well hope for something you’ve never seen before.

The stands in Cleveland were two-thirds full, and the Ravens started back-ups at quarterback, running back, receiver, center, left guard and left tackle.

A lot of the intrigue came from watching players such as Brent Urban (who blocked that field goal) and Terrance West get on the field for the first time as Ravens.

Even Kaelin Clay’s punt return touchdown felt like something out of the preseason — a flash of inspiration from a guy who’s on his third team in the last four months.

In a pre-game interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, John Harbaugh essentially said his team had nothing to lose. And he coached that way, going for it on fourth down twice, including one from his own 25-yard line in the fourth quarter. That bold call triggered a 17-play, 82-yard scoring drive.

Of course, none of this seemed quite so refreshing to the long-suffering fans of Cleveland, who booed their way through another lost evening as would-be savior Johnny Manziel watched from the sideline in the wake of another behavioral snafu.

The Cleveland faithful know NFL misery at a level Baltimore fans haven’t experienced since the Colts trucked out of town 31 years ago. In that context, another ridiculous loss ain’t so funny.

But from our Baltimore vantage, let’s hope the Ravens play another five games that entertaining on their way to missing the playoffs.