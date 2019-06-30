Five things we learned from the Ravens' 29-26 win over the San Diego Chargers

Karl Merton Ferron

This was not a victory that should change anyone’s conception of the 2015 Ravens.

Their defense still allowed an exceptionally efficient performance by the opposing quarterback and failed to force any turnovers. Their offense still struggled to finish drives with touchdowns.

Another devastating injury — this one a season-ending Achilles tear for indomitable wide receiver Steve Smith — cast a pall.

The result again hung in the balance until the final moments.

But the Ravens were bound to win one of these games eventually. Truly bad teams get blown out. Those that consistently play games decided by less than a touchdown tend to be closer to .500.

“What you saw today, I think is very similar to what you saw in every one of the seven games before this,” coach John Harbaugh said. “Except we found a way to win the football game. We grew in that sense.”

I’ve written it many times, but perhaps the most admirable trait of Harbaugh’s Ravens is their refusal to give up on any game or any season.

In another corner of the NFL world this week, we saw the one-win Detroit Lions essentially lie down for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Say want you want about the Ravens’ overmatched secondary or their depleted receiving corps. They never simply capitulate.

That probably means after the bye week, we’ll see a bunch more games similar to the last eight. On chance alone, the Ravens will likely improve their winning percentage.