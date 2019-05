Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

Several Ravens involved in position battles made standout plays. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said this week that position battles are rarely decided by the last preseason game. But I wonder how true that will be considering the performances of some involved. The two most obvious position battles are at safety and wide receiver. Omar Brown, who saw action in three games last season, distinguished himself at safety by forcing a fumble early in the first quarter. He also made five tackles and broke up a pass in the third quarter. His main competitor, Anthony Levine, wasn't nearly as productive. At receiver, Aaron Mellette and Marlon Brown continued to outpace a packed field of candidates. Mellette, who has played well all preseason, established the best underneath connection with quarterback Caleb Hanie. Brown followed up a strong effort against the Carolina Panthers with four catches, including a 50-yard catch-and-run touchdown, and some excellent downfield blocking. He's the most exciting discovery of the preseason. Tandon Doss, pictured, meanwhile, turned in another mixed effort. He was the star of a long drive in the third quarter. But that was after Harbaugh looked exasperated with him for failing to run a route to first-down depth in the second quarter. In the end, the Ravens might keep all three. It's an important battle because they probably need at least one of the bubble receivers to produce in the regular season.