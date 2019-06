Derick E. Hingle / USA Today Sports

The fourth preseason game is more about individual battles for the last few roster spots than about any kind of team performance. And with Deonte Thompson, Kamar Aiken and Michael Campanaro competing for two spots, at most, wide receiver represented ground zero Thursday night. Thompson scored his third touchdown of the preseason, taking advantage of a coverage miscue to snag a pass from Tyrod Taylor that could've easily slipped out of his reach. Between his experience, solid play as a receiver and 108-yard kickoff return earlier in the preseason, you'd have to think he's earned a spot. Which leaves River Hill graduate Campanaro and Central Florida product Aiken. The Ravens like Campanaro's quickness and ability to get open. He made a nice adjustment on one route to catch a 39-yard pass in the third quarter and alertly snagged a deflection near the goal line in the fourth. Aiken, a bigger receiver at 6 feet 2 and 215 pounds, looked good working the sideline on the Ravens' first drive. But he made it easy for the Saints to pick off a pass by Taylor on the next drive when he pulled up against double coverage. My guess is that Aiken has the lead because Campanaro's skills overlap more with Thompson's, but neither guy clinched a job in New Orleans. This will be among the most interesting decisions John Harbaugh and Ozzie Newsome make in final cuts.