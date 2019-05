Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

The victory did not wipe away fundamental concerns about the 2013 Ravens. A boisterous tone prevailed in the Ravens' postgame locker room, understandable given that the team had evened its record at 1-1. There was plenty to be happy about, from a fierce pass rush to improved secondary play to the birth of Joe Flacco's second child an hour before the game started. And yet, the Ravens did little to answer some of the most vexing questions that emerged during the preseason and an ugly opening loss to the Denver Broncos. They neither attacked the Browns deep nor produced consistent gains on the ground. Ray Rice hurt his hip, potentially costing Flacco another of his most trusted targets. Two weeks into their Super Bowl defense, the Ravens remain a team searching for its offensive identity. They spent last week framing this as an important comeback game. Players and coaches talked about how eager they were to return to practice after their opening shellacking in Denver. They promised to fix mistakes in scheming and execution. Facing the Browns, to whom they've never lost under John Harbaugh, seemed the perfect scenario. Only it wasn't, at least not in the first half. The offensive line couldn't create running room for Ray Rice or Bernard Pierce and allowed the Browns to pressure Flacco without blitzing. Flacco continued to look out of sync with his revamped receiving corps. The secondary again lost an opposing tight end, this time Jordan Cameron, for a big play to set up a score. It was an astoundingly flat opening for a team that seemed so primed to play. Though the Ravens showed resilience in coming back to win, it was hard to escape the feeling they would've been in deep trouble against a better opponent.