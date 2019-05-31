Five Things to Watch with the Ravens during the NFL draft

Gene Sweeney Jr. / Baltimore Sun

The Ravens have already conducted their usual exploratory calls regarding trades, with some teams potentially looking to move back and others wanting to move into the end of the first round where Baltimore currently owns the 32nd overall pick that could be desirable for those wanting to obtain a quarterback. Should the Ravens execute a trade, it won't be a surprise. Over the past decade, the Ravens have pulled off at least one trade per year and moved out of the first round entirely last year by swapping with the Minnesota Vikings and drafting outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw (pictured) in the second round. A frequent trading partner is New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who owns the 29th overall pick of the draft, and has traded three times previously with general manager Ozzie Newsome.