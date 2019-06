Andrew Weber / USA Today Sports

Effective defense might be in short supply on Sunday. This game has all the elements of a potential shootout, given the presence of two of the NFL's top offenses and quarterbacks in Andrew Luck and Joe Flacco. The Colts feature the top-ranked total offense and scoring offense in the league, averaging 444 yards and 34 points per game. The Ravens are ranked sixth in total offense and are tied for seventh in scoring offense, averaging 394.3 yards and 25.8 points per game. Luck is on pace to pass for 5,220 yards with 52 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Flacco is on pace to finish the season with 4,220 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Both defenses are somewhat vulnerable against the pass. The Ravens are ranked 24th in pass defense, and the Colts are 21st. The Ravens have reached the point where they're starting to click in offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak's West Coast offense. The Colts are much more free-wheeling in terms of passing frequency and number of deep shots. The Ravens tend to be more methodical and balanced, mixing in the run. This shapes up as a high-scoring affair.