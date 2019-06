Mitch Stringer / USA Today Sports

For 13 years, all Steve Smith knew was playing and excelling for a Panthers team owned by Jerry Richardson. Then, the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver suddenly found himself out of a job in March amidst talk of his salary, age and declining production. He also was supposedly a disruptive force in the locker room and had a well-known rift with general manager Dave Gettleman. Regardless of which reason was the overriding factor in Smith's departure, it was a relatively messy divorce. Now, Smith is about to face his old team after signing a three-year, $11 million contract in March with the Ravens. The proverbial chip on the shoulder? That doesn't do Smith's personal motivation proper justice. It's more like a forest of Redwood trees atop No. 89's shoulder. So what will all that mean on the field Sunday? An angry Smith is usually an effective Smith. He seems to do an excellent job feeding off his emotions. As long as quarterback Joe Flacco gets him involved early and Smith keeps his temper under control, there's a chance he'll dominate his old team. There's also an extremely viable scenario in which the Panthers pay so much attention to Smith, who's been targeted 31 times for 18 receptions and 290 yards and a touchdown and is on pace to finish the season with 96 catches and 1,546 yards, that it opens up opportunities for wide receiver Torrey Smith and tight end Owen Daniels. Regardless of what kind of numbers Smith produces, his actions and words bear watching.