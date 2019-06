Kenneth K. LAM, Baltimore Sun

While Steve Smith has been the talk of training camp, the coaching staff has been quietly impressed with the progress of new starting right offensive tackle Rick Wagner (above). Free safety Darian Stewart is known as more of a gamer than a practice standout and carries a reputation as a big hitter. Haloti Ngata has shifted outside from nose tackle to Arthur Jones' old defensive tackle spot, replaced inside by stout second-year lineman Brandon Williams. The Ravens have also been high on new starting center Jeremy Zuttah. Despite moving to his natural strong safety position, it's been a quiet summer for Matt Elam after playing free safety last year. New starting rookie inside linebacker C.J. Mosley has been instinctive and explosive entering his NFL debut, and rookie defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan has been disruptive and regularly penetrated the backfield. The Ravens hope that free safety Terrence Brooks shows more in games than he has in practice. As a taller runner, the key for running back Lorenzo Taliaferro is playing with lower pad level.