Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun

The two wide receivers' carers have been going in opposite directions this season. Steve Smith has revitalized his career, showing he's far from done at 35. He leads the Ravens with 30 receptions for 463 yards and three touchdowns and is on pace to finish the season with 96 receptions for 1,481 yards and nine touchdowns. He's been as advertised, providing a feisty presence on and off the field. Last week, he had an uncharacteristic fumble on the Ravens' first play from scrimmage in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He'll be eager to atone for that mistake this week against an opponent he dominated during his NFC South days with the Carolina Panthers. Steve Smith has 98 career receptions for 1,404 yards and six touchdowns in 22 career games against the Buccaneers. The only team he's been more productive against is the New Orleans Saints, with 99 career catches for 1,493 yards. As for Torrey Smith, the former Maryland standout has caught only 11 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. He's on pace to finish the season with 35 receptions for 563 yards and three touchdowns. Smith's hands have been problematic, with two drops last week. He was visibly frustrated with himself against the Colts and has vowed to improve. The Buccaneers could be the kind of tonic Torrey Smith needs to get well: They rank 30th in pass defense, 30th in total defense and 31st in scoring defense. They're allowing 292.2 passing yards, 412.4 yards and 31.2 points per game. This could be the week Torrey Smith gets untracked, after five games of frustration.