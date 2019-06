Doug Kapustin / MCT

As veteran wide receiver Steve Smith has thrived, Torrey Smith has had an awfully quiet start to this season, his contract year. The former Maryland standout has just four receptions for 60 yards and has been targeted only 10 times. Torrey Smith has primarily ran fly patterns, clearing out space for Steve Smith and tight ends Dennis Pitta and Owen Daniels to work underneath patterns. Smith has a strong track record against the Browns, with 25 career receptions in six games for 376 yards and two touchdowns. He's probably not going to be covered much Sunday by the Browns' top cornerback, Joe Haden, who likely will match up with Steve Smith. That means Torrey Smith could get more involved as he runs pass patterns against Buster Skrine, whose speed exceeds his cover skills.