Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Ravens coach John Harbaugh lamented on television during the first preseason game that his defense rarely gets stops in the two-minute drill, and he probably won’t be thrilled by the fact that the Eagles run every series at that pace. The pace will be a test for the Ravens defense in every facet, but the secondary will have to be aggressive enough to cover the short and intermediate routes, but not too much so that they get burned deep.