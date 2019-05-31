5 up, 5 down after the Ravens' crazy 33-27 win over the Cleveland Browns

It says a lot when that wacky of a game is typical of a season, but Monday's game was, save for the final result going the Ravens' way. Contained within was a microcosm of the Ravens' season. There were so many unexpected bright spots, and production from players both heralded and decidedly not so. And there were issues from players from whom much is expected, and of course, uneven quarterback play. Here are five players trending up, and five players trending the other way after the Ravens' last-second win over the Browns.