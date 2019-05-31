Five questions facing the Ravens when they return from the bye week

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Can Ray Rice get his season on track? From the time he established himself as the full-time starter at running back in 2009 through the end of last season, Rice almost never played two bad games in a row. Even when he received few carries, he compensated by serving as one of Flacco's best possession receivers. We simply have not seen that player this season. Rice's best running game of the year, 27 carries for 74 yards against the Miami Dolphins, would've ranked as one of his worst in past years. He has averaged just 4.8 yards per catch, more than 40 percent down from his career average. Some of the blame belongs with the offensive line. Rice's backup, Pierce, has also seen his yards-per-carry plummet, from 4.9 in 2012 to 2.8 this year. If the line were doing its job, both guys wouldn't be struggling to this degree. But the story goes deeper than that with Rice. He suffered a hip injury in the second game of the season, and though he missed just one start, he hasn't run with the same acceleration since. Rice says he's healthy and has his burst back. If that's the case, we haven't seen it in a game. The bye week can only do him good. The scary thing for Rice and his many fans is that NFL running backs really do lose their greatness all of a sudden. The position invites such punishment that backs are often washed up by their late 20s. Think of Terrell Davis, rushing for 2,008 yards at age 26 and never playing a full season again. It's way too early to predict anything like that destiny for Rice. He hasn't carried the ball nearly as much as many of the cautionary tales at the position. But there is at least some unease around a player who means so much to the Ravens, both on the field and in the community.