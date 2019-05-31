Five questions facing the Ravens when they return from the bye week

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun
Can the Ravens fix their offensive line? No problem has vexed the Ravens more consistently than poor play from their offensive line. Every player on the line has produced at least one solid game. But each season-long starter, including two-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda, center, has delivered more mediocre-to-poor performances than good ones. This has been especially true in run blocking, where tight ends Ed Dickson and Dallas Clark have struggled as well. The Ravens have been stuffed at the line of scrimmage more than any team in the league, even the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. That's a big reason why their running backs' yards-per-carry average stands at a ghastly 2.75, more than a yard below the league average. Right tackle Michael Oher has always been a better pass blocker than run blocker, so his difficulties are no surprise. But center Gino Gradkowski has been a significant downgrade from the retired Matt Birk. And a chronic back injury has kept left guard Kelechi Osemele from living up to the promise of his rookie season. There are reasons for optimism. Bryant McKinnie was a disaster at left tackle through five games, but the Ravens moved aggressively to replace him by trading for Eugene Monroe. Monroe, younger and more agile than McKinnie, has played well in both his starts. The line also played perhaps its best all-around game of the season in its last outing, against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That might seem like a booby prize, given that Ray Rice and Bernard Pierce combined for only 58 yards on 21 carries. But coach John Harbaugh has said the Ravens now have the players they need to block effectively. With Monroe in place, there's at least a chance he's correct.
Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun
Can Ray Rice get his season on track? From the time he established himself as the full-time starter at running back in 2009 through the end of last season, Rice almost never played two bad games in a row. Even when he received few carries, he compensated by serving as one of Flacco's best possession receivers. We simply have not seen that player this season. Rice's best running game of the year, 27 carries for 74 yards against the Miami Dolphins, would've ranked as one of his worst in past years. He has averaged just 4.8 yards per catch, more than 40 percent down from his career average. Some of the blame belongs with the offensive line. Rice's backup, Pierce, has also seen his yards-per-carry plummet, from 4.9 in 2012 to 2.8 this year. If the line were doing its job, both guys wouldn't be struggling to this degree. But the story goes deeper than that with Rice. He suffered a hip injury in the second game of the season, and though he missed just one start, he hasn't run with the same acceleration since. Rice says he's healthy and has his burst back. If that's the case, we haven't seen it in a game. The bye week can only do him good. The scary thing for Rice and his many fans is that NFL running backs really do lose their greatness all of a sudden. The position invites such punishment that backs are often washed up by their late 20s. Think of Terrell Davis, rushing for 2,008 yards at age 26 and never playing a full season again. It's way too early to predict anything like that destiny for Rice. He hasn't carried the ball nearly as much as many of the cautionary tales at the position. But there is at least some unease around a player who means so much to the Ravens, both on the field and in the community.
With the Ravens off to a 3-4 start and staring at the AFC playoff race from the outside looking in, The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker takes a look at five questions they face coming off their bye week.