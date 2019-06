Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Obvious, yes, but clearly the most important. The Ravens were an Eric Weddle tackle at the goal line away in Week 16 from sitting tied atop the AFC North with the Steelers, but lost that crucial game in Pittsburgh and the season finale to the Bengals to finish 8-8 and outside the playoff picture.

Early 2017 projections by Football Outsiders have the Ravens again finishing with eight wins with a strength of schedule that ranks as the 19th hardest in the NFL, behind the division-winning Steelers (projected 13-3, SOS: 27) and Bengals (9-7, SOS: 26). That puts the Ravens once again on the bubble, finishing eighth in the conference and missing a wild-card berth, which are predicted to go to the Bengals and Chiefs. But the Chiefs have the fourth-toughest strength of schedule according to these rankings, which should give Ravens fans some hope for a return to the postseason.