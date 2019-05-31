Five Ravens storylines heading into 2013 training camp
Jeff Zrebiec: The Ravens won't officially begin their Super Bowl XLVII title defense until Sept. 5, when they open the season on the road against the Denver Broncos. But starting Thursday with the first full-squad practice of training camp, and continuing for the next six weeks, coach John Harbaugh and his staff will shape a roster that has been overhauled since the victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 3. There will be no Ray Lewis or Ed Reed, fixtures at Ravens training camp for more than a decade. Seven other Super Bowl starters are also gone. Linebacker Terrell Suggs, now the longest tenured Raven, will be on the field rather than sidelined with a torn Achilles. As the reigning Super Bowl MVP and owner of one of the richest deals in NFL history, quarterback Joe Flacco will no longer have to answer questions about his contract or his ability to win the big game. Most of the issues that dominated the dialogue in recent Ravens training camps and in the immediate aftermath of the Super Bowl have been addressed. However, there is still no shortage of training camp questions as action in Owings Mills gets underway. Here is a look at five: