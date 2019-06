When the Ravens returned to practice Monday morning, they did so with the training camp portion of the preseason behind them.

Monday marked a shift into regular-season practice mode, which means fans are no longer permitted to attend the workouts at the Under Armour Performance Center and the media will only be allowed to watch the first 20 minutes or so of each session.

With that in mind, let’s review some of the superlatives of the completed 2015 training camp.