Jim Rogash / Getty Images

None. Even the harshest Flacco critic over the years has to grudgingly admit now that the Ravens are set at the quarterback position. A little over two months ago, Flacco completed one of the best postseasons ever by a quarterback, leading the Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII. Not long after the season ended, Flacco signed a six-year, $120.6 million contract, securing his future in Baltimore and making him the game's highest paid player. Taylor will enter his third season as Flacco's backup.