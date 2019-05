Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Low. Last month's signing of Dumervil gives the Ravens what they had long been seeking: a dominant pass rusher to pair with Suggs. They also used their top pick in last year's draft on Upshaw, who had a pretty solid rookie season, and plan on using defensive end Pernell McPhee a little on the outside. Much like the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens are of the mindset that you can never have enough pass rushers. However, they are pretty content with their stable of outside linebackers and it doesn't figure to be a priority on either Day One or Day Two of the draft.