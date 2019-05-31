Ravens draft preview: Offensive line

Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Decent. The Ravens really like some of their young offensive linemen but they have a big hole at left tackle. They could opt to re-sign Bryant McKinnie, and general manager Ozzie Newsome said Tuesday that those talks are ongoing but that would be a short-term move and they'd still need to find a long-term answer on quarterback Joe Flacco's blindside. The issue is there are three left tackles in the draft that figure to be NFL starters immediately and all will be long gone by the time the Ravens pick at 32. The Ravens value their picks, so sacrificing a couple of them to move into the top third of the first round appears unlikely. It's not out of the question that the Ravens draft a center if they deem Gradkowsk (pictured)i not ready to fill the retired Matt Birk's shoes, or a guard, which would allow them to move Osemele to tackle.