Steve Ruark for The Baltimore Sun

The deal at this popular Federal Hill bar includes draft beer, domestics, select liquors (Jameson, Deep Eddy) and rail liquor drinks. Food bar includes nachos, potato skins, wings and more. There will also be 50/50 raffles and an ice luge for Fireball shots. Only applies between 6 p.m. and the end of the game. $50. 1118 S. Charles St., Federal Hill. banditosbk.com.