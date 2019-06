Gregory Shamus, Getty Images

Covering Lions star wide receiver Calvin Johnson was always going to be a formidable task for the Ravens regardless of rookie free safety Matt Elam's "pretty old" comments last week. Johnson leads the Lions with 75 receptions for 1,358 yards and a dozen touchdowns, averaging 18 yards per catch. Cornerback Jimmy Smith could be the Ravens' best answer against Johnson. The Ravens don't make it a habit of flipping their cornerbacks and assigning one to cover a receiver every play since they have confidence in both Smith and Lardarius Webb. However the Ravens go about their assignments, Johnson has to be the priority on every passing down and Elam will need to provide plenty of help over the top as he protects the deep middle.