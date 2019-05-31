Nickel Package: Five Things to Watch in Ravens-Cowboys

Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun
Change is afoot on the Ravens' line. Specifically, a changing of the guard at left guard, where veteran Bobbie Williams, above, replaces Ramon Harewood, according to two sources. Williams, 36, struggled with swelling in his surgically repaired right ankle during the preseason, and his mobility wasn't optimal. Healthy again, Williams is being given another shot. Harewood had some encouraging moments and committed no penalties, but also allowed one sack and a dozen quarterback pressures. If this doesn't work, the Ravens can always go back to Harewood. They made a financial investment in Williams in the spring to the tune of a two-year, $2.2 million contract that included an $800,000 signing bonus and want to see what he's got left. If left tackle Michael Oher continues to have issues with speed rushers (three sacks allowed, six quarterback hits, 10 quarterback pressures, three penalties) or if rookie right tackle Kelechi Osemele (three sacks, two quarterback hits, 13 quarterback pressures, four penalties) continues to struggle, further changes could be in the offing. That could include inserting former Pro Bowl selection Bryant McKinnie at his old left tackle spot, shifting Oher back to right tackle and plugging in Osemele at left guard. For now, this is the Ravens' reconfigured line. And it faces a supreme challenge against DeMarcus Ware, who has five sacks and three forced fumbles with 104.5 career sacks and 30 forced fumbles. Plus, big nose tackle Jay Ratliff is back from an injury.
