Nickel Package: Five Things to Watch in Ravens-Cowboys

Christopher T. Assaf, Baltimore Sun

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has been a different quarterback this season at home compared with on the road. Check out the splits between his three games at M&T Bank Stadium and how he's fared in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field and a narrow escape a week ago over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium: Flacco has completed 77 of 114 attempts (68.3 percent) for 1,037 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions for a 109.7 quarterback rating at home. On the road, he's just 35-for-69 (50.25 percent) for 419 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for a 62.2 quarterback rating. It's a stark contrast, obviously. The answer to why this happens is a bit more complicated than a friendly environment and home cooking in Baltimore. In the Ravens' two road games, Flacco has stared down his primary read on both interceptions. His offensive line has struggled against excellent pass rushers (the Eagles' Trent Cole and Jason Babin, and the Chiefs' Tamba Hali and Justin Houston). And his receivers have failed to beat press coverage against tough, physical cornerbacks (the Eagles' Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, and the Chiefs' Brandon Flowers and Stanford Routt). Flacco also hasn't been nearly as accurate on the road, completing just 52.4 percent of his throws in Philadelphia and a season-low 48.1 percent against the Chiefs. The last time Flacco completed less than half his passes in a game was on Dec. 24, 2011, against the Cleveland Browns when he was limited to 45.8 percent accuracy. His other games under 50 percent last season were against the Browns (43.5 percent), the New York Jets (32.3 percent) and the Tennessee Titans (46.9 percent). Although this game is at home, it won't be an easy task for Flacco and the Ravens' wide receivers. Led by defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, the Cowboys rank first in pass defense (169.5 yards per game) and feature cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne as well as star outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware.