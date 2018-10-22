9 things you maybe didn't know about Ravens kicker Justin Tucker
Despite Sunday night's mixed extra-point attempt, we've seen how well he can kick a football. And if you've ever turned on a television, you've seen him sing on commercials. But what else is there to know about Justin Tucker? We found nine things — in honor of his jersey number — simply by checking his popular Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Sean Welsh
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad