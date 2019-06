Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

It’s been a boom-or-bust rookie season for Smith, whose development has certainly been accelerated and put into the spotlight with the early injury to star pass rusher Terrell Suggs. Before his two-sack performance Sunday, he’d had just one quarterback hit since his two-sack performance in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith has played between 20 and 30 percent of snaps this season for the Ravens, and despite long stretches without an impact in the pass rush, his four sacks this season are second-most on the team behind Elvis Dumervil. At times this year, it’s been fair to wonder what the Ravens have in Smith. Efforts like Sunday only make you wonder when he’ll be able to be that kind of impact on a consistent basis, but it’s certainly in there for him.