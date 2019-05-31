Ravens vs. Steelers: 5 up, 5 down after the Ravens' 20-17 win over the Steelers

Gail Burton / Associated Press

There was a collective gasp in the press box during the first quarter when, on 3rd-and-9 during the opening drive, Mallett threw a dart to Jeremy Butler in the slot between three Steelers defenders for a 16-yard gain and a first down. No knock on any of the other quarterbacks of the last month, but it was the kind of arm strength and decision-making not seen since Joe Flacco went down for the season at the end of November. Mallett’s performance with the Ravens was the kind of winning performance that’s been missing for large stretches of this year — clean, sound and productive. It’s easy to see why he’s so tantalizing a talent, though that makes it more curious why he can’t put it all together.