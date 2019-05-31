5 things we learned from the Ravens' preseason loss to Washington

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

This might sound weird given the final score, but that was as intense a performance as I’ve seen the Ravens deliver in the preseason. With most of the starters expected to sit out Thursday in Atlanta, they seemed intent on finding the right tone to carry them into the regular season. Gone were the passive and disoriented players we saw last weekend in Philadelphia.

Steve Smith Sr. played a Pro Bowl first quarter and then got ejected after he got a little too passionate in response to a dirty hit.

Joe Flacco was sharp, completing 8 of 13 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game a bit earlier than expected in the second quarter.

The starting defense smothered the Redskins at the line of scrimmage and only allowed a touchdown because of a flukish deflection.

John Harbaugh ran across the field to break up a fight and appeared to scream at Redskins coach Jay Gruden (though he said he didn’t recall saying anything).

Asa Jackson finally busted out with a long kick return, prompting a huge grin from special teams coach Jerry Rosburg.

I know Harbaugh was annoyed that his second-string defense allowed a touchdown in the last two minutes of another first half. But he had to be happy with the fire of his front-line guys.