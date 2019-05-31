5 things we learned from the Ravens' preseason loss to the Eagles

In both preseason games, we’ve watched the first-team offense move the ball with runs and short passes to the backs. That’s great, but it won’t be enough come the regular season. Flacco has always been at his best when the Ravens run a lot of play action and allow him to chuck the ball deep.
Even when Torrey Smith didn’t make many catches last season, he helped the offense move by streaking downfield and drawing interference penalties. With fleet first-round draft pick Breshad Perriman still sidelined by a knee injury, we simply haven’t seen that component of this year’s offense.
Flacco threw deep for the first time in the preseason, but his pass to Kamar Aiken was deflected and intercepted off a fluky bounce. Though Aiken is a big, tough receiver who has played well in camp, he really brings no track record as an NFL deep threat.
On the next possession, Flacco flat overthrew an open Marlon Brown for another interception.
The Ravens need Perriman, and his lingering absence — which will hamper his preparation for the season even if he’s medically cleared for the opener — has to be making them anxious.