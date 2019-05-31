5 things we learned from the Ravens' preseason loss to the Eagles

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

What else can you hang your hat on after the Ravens stunk in all three phases of the game Saturday?

What went wrong?

Well, the Ravens quickly reached a point where they had more injured offensive linemen than healthy ones. Joe Flacco looked out of sync anytime he threw downfield and ended up with two interceptions on seven pass attempts. The Ravens drew 13 penalty flags … in the first half. The starting defense couldn’t keep pace with Chip Kelly’s hyperkinetic offense. They allowed a punt return touchdown.

What went right?

Uhm … “We didn’t do very much very well,” John Harbaugh told WBAL’s Brent Harris in an apt summary.

So just repeat to yourself all week: None of this counted.

The Ravens will get healthier. Their starters won’t look out of sorts on every possession. They have a lot of good players and coaches with track records that far outweigh a half of preseason football.

The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots lost 23-6 to the Washington Redskins in the 2014 preseason. The NFC champion Seattle Seahawks gave up 41 points in a loss to the Oakland Raiders.

This mess will be a distant memory by Sept. 13. It’s the only sane way to look at it.