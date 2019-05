Michael Perez / Associated Press

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has already said starters are not in line to face the Atlanta Falcons. Some top reserves clearly won’t play either, as Harbaugh said that the team will have just 43 players available. Expect to see a lot of undrafted rookies and many other players who likely won’t be with the team when the roster is cut to 53 by Saturday at 4 p.m.