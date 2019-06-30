5 things to watch in Saturday’s preseason game at Indianapolis

The Ravens’ regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills is now just over three weeks away. At this stage of the preseason, veterans start seeing more game action, leaders of position competitions continue to separate themselves and roster decisions become clearer.

When the Ravens (1-0) face the Indianapolis Colts (1-0) Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, both teams should get a better gauge of where they’re at with the regular season approaching. For the Ravens, there are plenty of storylines to watch.