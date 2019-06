Steven Senne / Associated Press

Linebacker Terrell Suggs has a Super Bowl ring, was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003 and Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. Will that, plus his 106.5 (and counting) sacks in 12 seasons earn him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? The 10th overall pick in the 2003 draft has certainly thought about it.

"I don't want to sit back and reflect on my career yet because it is not time," Suggs told The Baltimore Sun in December 2014. "But if that happened ... Wow."

The 32-year-old is 24th on the all-time sacks list and would need to play at a high level for at least another two seasons to break into the top 10. That just might be doable.