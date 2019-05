Baltimore Sun photo by Gene Sweeney Jr.

There is a good chance that Flacco won’t play at all in next week’s finale against the St. Louis Rams, so his effort last night could provide a fitting cap to the finest preseason of his career. In completing 27 of 36 passes for 266 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, Flacco was spot on with his accuracy, decision-making and timing. He’s been in complete control of the offense since Day 1 of training camp and appears primed for a huge year.