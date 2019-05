Cornerback Cary Williams signed a three-year, $17 million deal on March 14 that made him the latest in a string of defensive players for the Ravens to end up with another team.

The Ravens have lost a few players since winning Super Bowl XLVII who started at least one game last season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, no Super Bowl winning team has lost more than five Super Bowl starters before the following season. Here is a look at the players who will not return to the Ravens for the 2013 season.