Height: 6-1 Weight: 215 School: Virginia Tech Year: 3rd Comment: Athletic scrambler has used elusiveness, live arm for four touchdown passes during productive preseason.

Height: 6-6 Weight: 245 School: Delaware Year: 6th Comment: Super Bowl Most Valuable Player rewarded with $120.6 million contract, entrusted to orchestrate a more free-wheeling passing game.

Here is a look at the Ravens' 53-man roster (with commentary from Baltimore Sun reporter Aaron Wilson), plus the practice squad and injured reserve.