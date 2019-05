Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl champion: Broncos AFC champion: Broncos NFC champion: 49ers AFC divisional winners: Ravens, Broncos NFC divisional winners: 49ers, Seahawks AFC East champion: Patriots AFC North champion: Ravens AFC South champion: Texans AFC West champion: Broncos AFC wild cards: Steelers, Bengals NFC East champion: Giants NFC North champion: Packers NFC South champion: Falcons NFC West champion: 49ers NFC wild cards: Saints, Seahawks MVP: Tom Brady, Patriots Offensive Player of the Year: Colin Kaepernick, 49ers Defensive Player of the Year: Ndamukong Suh, Lions Offensive Rookie of the Year: Giovani Bernard, Bengals Defensive Rookie of the Year: Dion Jordan, Dolphins Coach of the Year: Pete Carroll, Seahawks