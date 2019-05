Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports, USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said it took him a couple of days after losing the Super Bowl to call his brother Ravens coach John Harbaugh. "We just got a strong relationship, and it just always seems to get stronger," Jim Harbaugh said Friday at the combine. "Very close. We talked a little bit about the game, and some other things. We discussed some facets of the game, and some other football talk."