Sometimes, all you can do is wallow in misery. With bright spots hard to detect in the wake of the Ravens' 44-7 loss in London on Sunday, the mind instead turned to a grimmer question: Where did the defeat rank among the worst regular-season beatings the team has absorbed in its 22 seasons in Baltimore? So without further ado, here they are -- the most brutal nonplayoff losses in Ravens history, with score, season context and opponent all taken into account. -- Childs Walker