10 prospects for Ravens fans to watch at the 2012 NFL combine

By Jeff Zrebiec -- The Baltimore Sun The NFL Draft is still nearly 10 weeks away, but the buildup to it will start in earnest this week when more than 300 prospects descend on Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2012 NFL scouting combine. All eyes will inevitably be on Stanford's Andrew Luck and Baylor's Robert Griffin III, who are expected to compete to become the first overall selection in the draft and the heir apparent to ailing Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. The Ravens believe that they have their franchise quarterback in Joe Flacco, but they'll use the draft to augment their offensive line, give Flacco at least one more weapon on the outside and add a couple of playmakers on defense to learn under the tutelage of Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs. Here are 10 players to watch this week that could draw the Ravens' interest with the 29th pick of the first round: