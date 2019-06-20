10 NFL mock drafts, 10 different players the Ravens will select at No. 16

In looking through the various NFL mock drafts, you will find that the experts are all over the board when it comes to who the Ravens will select on April 27 with the No. 16 pick. Here are 10 players associated with the Ravens from 10 NFL mock drafts. Take them for what they're worth because the only vote that counts on April 27 is Ozzie Newsome's. And there just happens to be three former Alabama players on the list. These are in alphabetical order.