WWE announces women's title match will be WrestleMania's main event

After months of speculation, the WWE officially announced Monday morning what many had hoped: The main event of WrestleMania 35 will be Ronda Rousey defending the RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

This will be the first time that women have wrestled in the final match at WrestleMania, which will take place at MetLife Stadium on April 7. Women have been involved in spotlight matches before, like Charlotte/Asuka and the mixed-tag match involving Rousey and Stephanie McMahon at last year's WrestleMania, but they have never been the final match of the night.

This was a no-brainer to be the main event. The intertwining storylines of Lynch, Flair and Rousey have been the most important storylines of WWE since the summer. While you could certainly make a case for either of the men's title matches (particularly if Kofi Kingston is going to win the WWE title), this is what WrestleMania should be: the final culmination of a build for the better part of a year.

Even without the historic quality of it being the first-ever women's match in the main event, this is the match that should be in that spot. Once you add in the fact that WWE continues to push the women's division as being equal to the men, it would have been a bad misstep to not put it on last.

The next step is to put on a match that people remember not just because of the spot, but because of the quality.