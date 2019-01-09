All Elite Wrestling announces signings and next show at rally in Jacksonville

Cody and the Young Bucks, The Elite, had been teasing “All Elite Wrestling” through social media for months now, ever since their All In show in Chicago had been so successful in September. On Tuesday, they took the next step forward as the new company held a rally in Jacksonville to announce signings, shows and more.

The event, which was held just outside of the Jacksonville Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field, saw some big announcements, both about company events and who was going to be a part of the company. The biggest news were the wrestlers who showed up. In addition to already-known wrestlers like Adam Page, SCU and Brit Baker, both Pac (fka Neville in WWE) and Chris Jericho showed up to the rally to declare that they were “All Elite.” Also, independent stars Joey Janela, MJF and Penelope Ford made their presence known.

In addition to the wrestlers who were announced at the show, there were several big announcements. As had been teased, Double or Nothing is officially going to be the first All In show, and it will be held in Las Vegas on May 25.

Cody, the Young Bucks (who are EVPs of the company) and Brandi Rhodes (chief brand officer) also teased what's to come with the company that will “change the world.” Cody spoke about wrestlers not being paid as well as other stars across sports and entertainment. He said AEW will change the wrestling economy. Brandi added to this, saying that there wouldn't be a sliding scale between men and women, and that women would be paid the same as men.

Finally, Matt Jackson said there would be a talent partnership between AEW and China's OWE, a company that had begun to become known in wrestling circles due to their extreme athleticism.

All Elite Wrestling's president is Tony Khan, whose family owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he was there to officially sign the wrestlers who hadn't previously signed a contract. The company's Twitter account also announced that Billy Gunn would be brought in as a backstage producer.

Rumors continue to fly around the company, both around talent who could be acquired and if AEW will be on television. A trademark for the name of a TV show, Tuesday Night Dynamite, was filed along the other AEW trademarks. There have been multiple reports that among other networks, the Khans have been in talk with Time Warner, potentially to have a show end up on TNT or TBS like WCW was.

