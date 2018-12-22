Recreation and outdoors calendar (Dec. 23)

Muzzleloader deer hunting

Through Dec. 29: Muzzleloader deer hunting season. Hunters may use muzzleloading firearms to shoot sika and white-tailed deer during this season. Check DNR website for regulations.

Summer flounder season

Through Dec. 31: Sport anglers may keep up to four summer flounder per person per day, with a minimum size flattie of 16.5 inches in all Maryland state waters.

Dove season

Through Jan. 12: Dove season, third split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Duck season

Through Jan. 26: Duck season, third split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Canada goose season

Through Feb. 2: AP Canada goose season, third split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Fishing Expo

Jan. 12: Frederick Saltwater Anglers’ 10th annual Fishing Expo. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Vendors, seminars, food. Frederick County Fairgrounds.

Maryland Trout Unlimited

Jan. 16: Mark Staley, a fisheries expert from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, will present his annual report on the "State of the Gunpowder," including results of DNR's latest trout population surveys, and hold a Q&A. The meeting will be held at Towson Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Chesapeake Ave. at 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.

‘Hero’ Fishing Show

Jan. 19: Hero on the Waters Fishing Show, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Odenton Fire Hall, 1425 Annapolis Road.

Baltimore Boat Show

Jan. 24-27: Progressive “Baltimore Boat Show.” Baltimore Convention Center. Details: baltimoreboatshow.com.

Fisherman’s Flea Market

Jan. 26-27: Kent Island Fisherman's Club’s ninth annual Fisherman's Flea Market. Fishing, boating and crabbing gear. Accessories, crabbing supplies, charters, marine electronics, clothing. Admission is $3 (16 years and under free). Kent Island American Legion Post 278, 800 Romancoke Road, Stevensville. Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tri-State Marine Fishing Show

Feb. 9: Tri-State Marine Fishing Show, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Table space is $60. Details: Call Dawn Yoder, Tri-State’s Tackle Shop manager at 410-867-2398.

Saltwater Fishing Expo

Feb. 23: MSSA Annapolis’ Saltwater Fishing Expo, Elks Club, Annapolis.

Lefty Kreh’s Tiefest

Feb. 23-24: Times and new location to be announced soon on Facebook page.

Decoys and more

Through March 31: Exhibit at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum at 213 N. Talbot St. in St. Michaels shares the stories of Kent County carvers and hunting clubs through a collection of decoys, oral histories, historic photographs and other artifacts.

Bay Bridge Boat Show

April 12-14: At Bay Bridge Marina, Stevensville. Features more than 400 powerboats up to 75 feet in length. The show includes fishing boats, center consoles, trawlers, express cruisers, pontoon boats, luxury cruisers, jet boats, ski boats and bowriders. A wide array of on-land exhibitors will have boating gear and equipment on display. A VIP Red Carpet Lounge will be available. New boaters can check out on-water training classes provided by the BoatUS Foundation. Details: annapolisboatshows.com/bay-bridge-boat-show/

Cruisers University

April 25-28 and Oct. 7-10: In Annapolis with more than 50 classes. Curriculum is suitable for sailors and powerboaters. Details: annapolisboatshows.com/cruisers-university/

Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show

April 26-28: The show features new and brokered sailboats. Programs include Cruisers University and First Sail Workshop. There will be a VIP Red Carpet Lounge. Details: annapolisboatshows.com/annapolis-spring-sailboat-show/

First Sail Workshop

April 26-28, Oct. 10-14: Participants learn the basics of sailing in a 45-minute classroom session, immediately followed by 90 minutes on the water with American Sailing Association instructors on Beneteau First 22s provided by SailTime or Catalina 22 Sport’s provided by the Freedom Boat Club. Admission to the sailboat show is included. Details: annapolisboatshows.com/united-states-sailboat-show/sailing-workshop/

United States Powerboat Show

Oct. 3-6: The 48th annual show will have more than 500 boats on display in downtown Annapolis. There will be on-land displays with boating equipment and gear, a VIP Red Carpet Lounge and educational programs through Cruisers University. Offerings include Brokerage Cove and a Demo Dock, where dealers and manufacturers demonstrate new-model powerboats, outboard engines and stabilizing systems. Details: annapolisboatshows.com/united-states-powerboat-show/

United States Sailboat Show

Oct. 10-14: The Annapolis show will celebrate its 50th anniversary. An extensive display of monohull and multihull sailboats will be showcased, along with the latest in boating gear, accessories and equipment. Offerings include Vacation Basin, the VIP Red Carpet Lounge, Cruisers University, Take the Wheel and First Sail Workshop. Details: annapolisboatshows.com/united-states-sailboat-show/

