Recreation and outdoors calendar (Nov. 25)

Fly-fishing and fly-tying

Nov. 28: Rich Dennison, fly-fishing manager at Tochterman’s, will talk about renovations to the fly-fishing and fly-tying sections at the store when he speaks at a Maryland Trout Unlimited meeting at 7:30 p.m in the chapel at Towson Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Chesapeake Ave. Open to the public. Dennison will bring new equipment to preview.

Atlantic chub mackerel

Dec. 4: Public hearing on draft amendment to add Atlantic chub mackerel as a “stock in the fishery” in the Mackerel, Squid, and Butterfish Fishery Management Plan. Berlin, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Worcester County Library, Ocean Pines Branch. 11107 Cathell Road, Berlin.

Pasadena Sportfishing

Dec. 10: Pasadena Sportfishing Group’s meeting. Doors open at 6 p.m.; meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Free to the public. Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park.

Fall fishing techniques

Dec. 11: Wayne Morgan will discuss Chesapeake Bay rockfishing at a meeting of the Pasadena Sportfishing Group at 7:30 p.m. at Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Highway (Route 2), Severna Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. Details: pasadenasportfishing.com.

Duck season

Dec. 11-Jan. 26: Duck season, third split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Canada goose season

Dec. 14-Feb. 2: AP Canada goose season, third split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Dove season

Dec. 18-Jan. 12: Dove season, third split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Summer flounder season

Through Dec. 31: Sport anglers may keep up to four summer flounder per person per day, with a minimum size flattie of 16.5 inches in all Maryland state waters.

Decoys and more

Through March 31: Exhibit at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum at 213 N. Talbot St in St. Michaels shares the stories of Kent County carvers and hunting clubs through a collection of decoys, oral histories, historic photographs and other artifacts.

