Recreation and outdoors calendar (Nov. 18)

Canada goose season

Nov. 17-23: AP Canada goose season, first split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Turkey shoot golf outings

Nov. 22: The Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation, also known as Baltimore’s Classic Five, will host its 23rd annual Turkey Shoot outings. The outings will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. at Pine Ridge, Mount Pleasant, Forest Park, and Clifton Park golf courses. Carroll Park will be open for regular play until noon. The registration fee for Turkey Shoot golf outings, which includes breakfast, greens and cart fees, and prizes, is $53 at Pine Ridge, $43 at Mount Pleasant, $35 at Forest Park and $60 at Clifton Park. For more information go to classic5golf.com

Fall fishing techniques

Dec. 11: Wayne Morgan will discuss Chesapeake Bay rockfishing at a meeting of the Pasadena Sportfishing Group at 7:30 p.m. at Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Highway (Route 2), Severna Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. Details: pasadenasportfishing.com.

Duck season

Dec. 11-Jan. 26: Duck season, third split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Canada goose season

Dec. 14-Feb. 2: AP Canada goose season, third split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Dove season

Dec. 18-Jan. 12: Dove season, third split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Summer flounder season

Through Dec. 31: Sport anglers may keep up to four summer flounder per person per day, with a minimum size flattie of 16.5 inches in all Maryland state waters.

Decoys and more

Through March 31: Exhibit at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum at 213 N. Talbot St in St. Michaels shares the stories of Kent County carvers and hunting clubs through a collection of decoys, oral histories, historic photographs and other artifacts.

