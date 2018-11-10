Recreation and outdoors calendar (Nov. 11)

DNR discussion

Nov. 12: Erik Zlokovitz of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will address the Pasadena Sportfishing Group at 7:30 p.m. at Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Highway (Route 2), Severna Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. Details: pasadenasportfishing.com.

Maintaining water quality

Nov. 13: The Northwest Fishing Club, formerly the Northwest Chapter of the Maryland Saltwater Sportfishing Association, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Barbara Johnson, a water quality scientist with Blue Water Baltimore, will discuss efforts to monitor and maintain water quality in the Patapsco River in and around Baltimore. The meeting will be held at the Patapsco Council No. 1960 Knights of Columbus Hall at 1010 Frederick Road in Catonsville. Please use the Beaumont Avenue (side) entrance. Doors open at 6:45. Admission is free, and visitors are welcome. Details: Contact Mark DeHoff at mcdehoff@yahoo.com.

Fall stripers

Nov 14: The Annapolis chapter of the Maryland Saltwater Sportfishing Association will meet. Capt. Charlie Sisson will talk about “Trolling for Fall Stripers.” Kelly and Toby Sheehan from B.F.G. Tackle/Crippled Alewive Lure Co. will be on hand selling their lures. Doors open at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post No. 7, 1905 Crownsville Road.

Canada goose season

Nov. 17-23: AP Canada goose season, first split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Fall fishing techniques

Dec. 11: Wayne Morgan will discuss Chesapeake Bay rockfishing at a meeting of the Pasadena Sportfishing Group at 7:30 p.m. at Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Highway (Route 2), Severna Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. Details: pasadenasportfishing.com.

Duck season

Dec. 11-Jan. 26: Duck season, third split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Canada goose season

Dec. 14-Feb. 2: AP Canada goose season, third split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Dove season

Dec. 18-Jan. 12: Dove season, third split. Check DNR website for complete regulations.

Summer flounder season

Through Dec. 31: Sport anglers may keep up to four summer flounder per person per day, with a minimum size flattie of 16.5 inches in all Maryland state waters.

Email listings to sports@baltsun.com with "Recreation & Outdoors" in the subject field.