Recreation and outdoors calendar (March 24)

Fly-fishing for pickerel

March 23: Free State Fly Fishers presents “Everything You Need to Know About Fly-Fishing for Pickerel,” with Joe Bruce, nationally recognized expert fly-fisherman. 9 a.m.-noon. Davidsonville Family Recreation Center, 3789 Queen Anne Bridge Road, Davidsonville.

Anglers Night Out

March 26: Feature film is “Tribute to Tuna.” Happy hour 5-7 p.m.; movie starts at 7 p.m. Boatyard Bar & Grill, 400 4th Street, Annapolis.

Decoys and more

Through March 31: Exhibit at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum at 213 N. Talbot St. in St. Michaels shares the stories of Kent County carvers and hunting clubs through a collection of decoys, oral histories, historic photographs and other artifacts.

Free State Fly Fishers

April 3: Captain Duber Winters will cover the basics of rigging for trout and bass, entomology, and fly selection when he addresses the Free State Fly Fishers at 7 p.m. at 3789 Queen Anne Bridge Road, Davidsonville.

Pasadena Sportfishing Group

April 8: Pasadena Sportfishing Group meeting. Doors open at 6 p.m.; meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Earleigh Heights VFC, 161 Ritchie Highway (Route 2), Severna Park.

CCA-MD Kent Narrows

April 11: Mike Brupbacher will make a fish-tagging presentation and Shawn Kimbro will discuss “Casting for Spring Shad and Trophy Rockfish” at a meeting of the Kent Narrows chapter of CCA-MD at Fisherman’s Inn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details: ccamd.org/kentnarrows.

Bay Bridge Boat Show

April 12-14: At Bay Bridge Marina, Stevensville. Features more than 400 powerboats up to 75 feet in length. The show includes fishing boats, center consoles, trawlers, express cruisers, pontoon boats, luxury cruisers, jet boats, ski boats and bowriders. A wide array of on-land exhibitors will have boating gear and equipment on display. A VIP Red Carpet Lounge will be available. New boaters can check out on-water training classes provided by the BoatUS Foundation. Details: annapolisboatshows.com/bay-bridge-boat-show/

Spring trolling techniques

April 17: Annapolis Anglers Club meeting. Captain John Whitman of Patent Pending Charters presents “Spring Trolling Techniques.” He will have his spoonbrella rigs for sale. Meeting starts 7 p.m. American Legion Post, 1905 Crownsville Road.

Spring trophy season



April 20: Maryland Spring Trophy season. Go to dnr.maryland.gov for rules.

Cruisers University

April 25-28 and Oct. 7-10: In Annapolis with more than 50 classes. Curriculum is suitable for sailors and powerboaters. Details: annapolisboatshows.com/cruisers-university/

Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show

April 26-28: The show features new and brokered sailboats. Programs include Cruisers University and First Sail Workshop. There will be a VIP Red Carpet Lounge. Details: annapolisboatshows.com/annapolis-spring-sailboat-show/

First Sail Workshop

April 26-28, Oct. 10-14: Participants learn the basics of sailing in a 45-minute classroom session, immediately followed by 90 minutes on the water with American Sailing Association instructors on Beneteau First 22s provided by SailTime or Catalina 22 Sport’s provided by the Freedom Boat Club. Admission to the sailboat show is included. Details: annapolisboatshows.com/united-states-sailboat-show/sailing-workshop/

United States Powerboat Show

Oct. 3-6: The 48th annual show will have more than 500 boats on display in downtown Annapolis. There will be on-land displays with boating equipment and gear, a VIP Red Carpet Lounge and educational programs through Cruisers University. Offerings include Brokerage Cove and a Demo Dock, where dealers and manufacturers demonstrate new-model powerboats, outboard engines and stabilizing systems. Details: annapolisboatshows.com/united-states-powerboat-show/

United States Sailboat Show

Oct. 10-14: The Annapolis show will celebrate its 50th anniversary. An extensive display of monohull and multihull sailboats will be showcased, along with the latest in boating gear, accessories and equipment. Offerings include Vacation Basin, the VIP Red Carpet Lounge, Cruisers University, Take the Wheel and First Sail Workshop. Details: annapolisboatshows.com/united-states-sailboat-show/

Email listings to sports@baltsun.com with "Recreation & Outdoors" in the subject field.